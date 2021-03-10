Highlighting decades of struggle to gain the right to vote exhibit at MSUM

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Not all women were granted the right to vote when the 19th Amendment was passed over 100 years ago.

This is the lesson the Minnesota State University Moorhead Women’s Center wants to highlight with their newest exhibit for Women’s History Month.

The Voting Rights Timeline Display exhibit can be found in the main lobby of the Livingston Lord Library on the MSUM campus.

This display will highlight the struggle it took for women, people of color and indigenous people had to go to for the equal rights to vote.

The exhibit includes a series of large interactive posters that span voting rights history from 1848 to 2020.

Attendees just scan the QR Code to engage directly with this history.

Women’s Center Coordinator Dana Bisignani says to never take your right to vote for granted.

“Women were not granted the right to vote,” said Bisignani. “They seized it. They fought for it. They were beaten in the streets by police for it. They were jailed and went on hunger strikes. They were brutally force fed to fight for the right to vote so I don’t think our right to do so should ever be taken for granted.”

The theme for this exhibit is just as powerful as the message.

“The theme for Women’s History Month is refusing to be silenced,” said Bisignani. “We continue to look at the ways all women have had to fight for the right to vote and that not all women were enfranchised the 19th amendment in 1920 and that fight as continued for many women.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8:00am to 9:00pm Mondays through Thursdays, 8:00am to 5:00pm on Fridays, closed on Saturdays and open from 1:00pm to 9:00pm on Sundays.

If you attend, you must socially distance and wear your mask.

Bisignani is asking attendees to take a picture with the exhibit and share on social media the history you have learned.

