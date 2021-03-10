Advertisement

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

Dr. Scott Jensen announced he will run for Governor in Minnesota as a Republican candidate.
Dr. Scott Jensen announced he will run for Governor in Minnesota as a Republican candidate.(KSFY)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has made his Republican candidacy for governor official. Jensen served one term in the Senate and retired in January.

The family physician has been critical of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and in interviews with Fox News and other media outlets has questioned federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths. DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who is serving his first term, is expected to seek a second term but has not formally announced his campaign.

Jensen is the second candidate to announce a run for governor. Mike Murphy, the Republican mayor of the town of Lexington, is the only other candidate who has announced a run for governor in 2022.

