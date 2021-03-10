Fargo Public Schools names its 2021 Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Literacy Partner Jessica Magnuson has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi and Principal Brad Larson made the surprise announcement today at a staff meeting held after school.

Magnuson has a rich history with the Fargo Public School District. She is a South High School graduate and has spent her entire full-time teaching career in the District. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2004 with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education. Following graduation, she worked as a substitute teacher throughout Fargo Public Schools and West Fargo Public Schools. In 2006, she began her full-time career as a language arts and science teacher at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, where she is still teaching today. Magnuson’s positions in the school have evolved with her desire to continue her own education, receiving a middle school endorsement and her master’s degree in advanced professional education from Valley City State University. She has also served as a course captain, department lead and department chair, and as a girls track coach.

Magnuson’s selection as Teacher of the Year is reflective of her many achievements and glowing testimonials from administrators, colleagues, and friends. She is described as a voracious learner and a reflective teacher who not only believes in students but helps all students believe in themselves. Her heartfelt and charismatic approach to education leaves lasting impressions on students and parents who often request her as an instructor. She is a living demonstration of what it means to be a servant leader among her colleagues, as she is known throughout Carl Ben Eielson as always taking extra time, even when she is extremely busy, to help students and other staff members excel in areas where they need assistance. Additionally, she is praised for her unmatched work ethic, profound belief in all students, ability to overcome hardships, authentic approach to student-teacher relationships, and desire to continue her own education.

Magnuson has championed her new role as the literacy partner for sixth grade staff members, course captain for sixth grade science and writing, and department chair at Carl Ben Eielson. Her role and approach as literacy partner ensures all teachers understand new curriculum concepts that were adapted by the school, ultimately promoting greater learning in the classroom. These abilities are longstanding characteristics that show her ability to empower others and help them excel. She has done so for 15 years at Fargo Public Schools serving in several capacities as a classroom teacher, a new teacher mentor, an educational leadership team member, and a member of the District Middle Level Task Force which helped revamp middle school curriculum.

Magnuson follows former Eagles Elementary School student performance strategist and current Eagles Elementary School Dean of Students Kimmy Milligan as the District’s recipient of the Teacher of the Year honor. Her name will now be considered for the Cass County Teacher of the Year award. The Cass County Teacher of the Year is then forwarded to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as a candidate for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year award has been presented within the District since 1957. The honor is an award regularly bestowed as part of the District’s annual Staff Recognition Program. The District also annually recognizes a Support Staff of the Year and an Administrator of the Year as part of this recognition program.

