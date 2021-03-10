Advertisement

Fargo El Zagal Shrine Circus Canceled

Shrine Circus at the FARGODOME in 2017
Shrine Circus at the FARGODOME in 2017(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The El Zagal Shrine Circus in Fargo is the latest event to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Beach is the Chairman of the Circus Management team responsible for the event and says he’s sad to announce that the 2021 circus has been canceled.

“This was a hard decision to make because we know how much joy and excitement the circus brings each year to the children in our area,” Beach stated on Wednesday. “However, this decision was reached because we strongly felt that we could not put the health of our circus patrons at risk.

Beach says the Fargo Shrine Circus will be back next year and is currently scheduled for April 1-3, 2022.

