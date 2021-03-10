Advertisement

Daylight Saving Bill fails(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the week before we all reset our clocks, state lawmakers killed another attempt to make Daylight Saving permanent.

After years of trying and another round of debating, the North Dakota House of Representatives overwhelmingly shot down the bill.

The bill was amended to include other states to join for it to take effect.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we were all in one timeline and we don’t have to wake up at a different time, and our kids get unruly and older folks like me get unruly, and it doesn’t work really good,” Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, said.

One concern was if North Dakota made the change without neighboring states, there would be confusion for crossing over time zones. The hope was to have more support for the bill if other states signed on.

But all hope may not be lost for supporters of the change.

An identical bill passed the House earlier this session and will have a hearing soon.

Even if the other bill passes, it takes federal permission from Congress for it to take effect.

