Clay County officials raise concerns about 72-hour vaccine window

Officials say the requirement from the Governor for a 72-hour time of getting the vaccine out by the time they receive it is really burdensome for their citizens and also for them.
Officials say the requirement from the Governor for a 72-hour time of getting the vaccine out...
Officials say the requirement from the Governor for a 72-hour time of getting the vaccine out by the time they receive it is really burdensome for their citizens and also for them.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are showing their concerns about the 72-hour window to provide vaccine to residents after receiving them.

“The requirement from the Governor for a 72-hour time of getting the vaccine out by the time we receive it is really burdensome for our citizens and also for us,” said Kathy McKay, Public Health Administrator. “We can’t get the vaccine until Tuesday, so Monday is a wasted day. We can’t get vaccine out because we can’t carry it over until Monday, so we have to get it out by Friday.”

McKay says if Governor Walz can change the 72-hour window into a seven-day window, they can provide the vaccine more effectively.

“I understand when we started that, the rollout was a bit delayed,” said McKay. “There was a little bit of burden, but we are at a point now where we think even if we had a seven day requirement to get vaccine out, it would be much better for all of the people.”

This week, Clay County is receiving 500 first dose vaccines and 400 second dose vaccines.

Officials are still using Pfizer and Moderna and have not received Johnson and Johnson at this time.

Officials have requested for it but are unsure when it will arrive.

With the new Minnesota COVID Vaccine Connector, over 500 people 65 and up have been invited to get their vaccines.

In Clay County, 17.4% of their county has received the first dose and 9% has received the second.

Staying in Clay County, 20.2% of 50- to 64-year-olds have received the first dose and 64.8% of ages 65 and older have as well.

