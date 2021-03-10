Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
drinking
Woman says her drink was drugged at Fargo bar, test found ecstasy in her system
Marked road
Semi and two trailers roll on I-29
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security
Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Cause of deck fire determined

Latest News

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
Majority of Central Cass staff vaccinated, school to operate as normal
gavel
Bill increases penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source:...
U.S. News & World Report Names Minnesota Second Best State in the Nation