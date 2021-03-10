Bison Mount Huge Comeback, but Oral Roberts Prevails in Summit League Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team erased a 25-point halftime deficit to pull even in the final minute, but Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas made a free throw with 14.6 seconds remaining to give ORU the win in the Summit League Tournament championship game.

It was NDSU’s seventh championship game appearance in the past nine seasons. The Bison finished the season with a record of 15-12.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Bison comeback. Tyree Eady added 15 points for NDSU, and Sam Griesel finished with 6 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Bison led 10-9 early before the Golden Eagles exploded for a 16-2 run that featured 13 points from Kevin Obanor and four ORU three-pointers. ORU put together another 18-4 run to close the first half and led 45-20 at halftime.

NDSU outscored ORU 52-30 in the second half, pulling even at 72-72 with 36 seconds remaining. Abmas made 1-of-2 free throws after a foul call with 14.6 seconds left. The Golden Eagles came up with a stop on NDSU’s final possession and added two more free throws in the final seconds.

ORU was the No. 4 seed in the Summit League Tournament bracket, while the Bison were the No. 3 seed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.