Bemidji Police investigating shooting of 17-year-old

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting of a 17-year-old male.

Officials say just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 2830 Ridgeway Ave. N.W., to investigate a report of several gunshots inside the building. Officers secured the area surrounding the building and checked both floors, but found nothing. Minutes later, police were notified by Sanford Bemidji Medical Center that a 17 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound had been brought in by private party.

Officers spoke with the juvenile who was not able to provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was then soon flown to a Fargo where he remains in serious condition.

Bemidji Police say it does not appear that there is any danger to the public.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111.

