106 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 106 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,451 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 33 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.27 percent.

There are now 612 active cases in North Dakota, with 18 patients hospitalized.

