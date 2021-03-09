Advertisement

Zebra mussels found in moss balls at ND pet stores

(KOLNKGIN)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Invasive zebra mussels have turned up in moss balls sold at pet stores in North Dakota.

Stores have removed them, but state game and fish is asking anyone who bought them to freeze them overnight and dispose of

them in the trash.

the small, non-native mussels quickly overpopulate bodies of water and severely damage ecosystems, and are difficult to get rid of.

The mussels have been found in numerous bodies of water around the state including the Red River and Lake Lamoure.

