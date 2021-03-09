Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility expanding in Minnesota

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(Associated Press)
By Cordell Wagner and Lisa Budeau
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live)

Gov. Tim Walz is expanding vaccine eligibility in Minnesota as the state reaches its goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans 65 years of age and older this week.

Newly eligible Minnesotans include those with underlying health conditions and essential frontline workers.

The announcement comes several weeks ahead of schedule after the state moved quickly to use more vaccines from the federal government.

As a result, the state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once, starting Wednesday.

Providers have been directed to prioritize people in the first of these phases, which includes Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions; food processing plant workers; and Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:

- Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

- Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

- Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including:

- Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC

- Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions*

- Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

- Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers

All Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get regular updates on vaccine availability and eligibility.

In some cases, health care providers or employers will have more information for patients or employees on vaccine availability.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Fire department destroyed
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

Weather - Valley Today - March 9
Weather - Valley Today - March 9
March 9th, 2021 top morning headlines
Valley Today KVLY -March 9th morning headlines
Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead Area Public Schools all have different sets of guidelines and...
Fargo-Moorhead area schools release spring break plans
Zebra mussels found in moss balls at ND pet stores