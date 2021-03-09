Vaccine eligibility expanding in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live)

Gov. Tim Walz is expanding vaccine eligibility in Minnesota as the state reaches its goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans 65 years of age and older this week.

Newly eligible Minnesotans include those with underlying health conditions and essential frontline workers.

The announcement comes several weeks ahead of schedule after the state moved quickly to use more vaccines from the federal government.

As a result, the state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once, starting Wednesday.

Providers have been directed to prioritize people in the first of these phases, which includes Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions; food processing plant workers; and Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:

- Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

- Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

- Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including:

- Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC

- Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions*

- Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

- Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers

All Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get regular updates on vaccine availability and eligibility.

In some cases, health care providers or employers will have more information for patients or employees on vaccine availability.

