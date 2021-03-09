UND puts six on All-NCHC teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (UND Athletics) - Six UND athletes have been honored on the All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference Team, including a league-record-tying four first teamers released today by the conference. The six UND athletes honored ties UND’s 2015-16 team which also had six all-conference members and the four UND players named to the first team ties a conference record, shared with last year’s Minnesota Duluth team and St. Cloud State from two seasons ago. Jordan Kawaguchi, Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto and Adam Scheel were all named to the first team, Jacob Bernard-Docker was a second teamer and Collin Adams picked up honorable mention accolades from the conference Monday.

Kawaguchi, a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist a season ago, returned for his senior season and is again among the top forwards in the country. The Abbotsford, B.C., native leads the conference in assists (20) and is tied for second in points (27). He’s scored a pair of game-winners, both coming in overtime to widen his school record for career OT goals to five. He recorded a point in every NCHC pod game to start the season, helping North Dakota jump out to a 7-2-1 start and successfully defend its NCHC Penrose Cup.

Kiersted was an All-NCHC Second Team member last season and garnered the most points for an NCHC defender this season. He is a key contributor to UND’s power play, one of the best in the nation. Kiersted has 10 of his 19 points this season while on the man advantage and has helped the Fighting Hawks overall allow a league-low 1.96 goals per game. On the season, the Elk River, Minn., product has three goals and 16 assists and ranks fourth in the league with 44 blocked shots.

Pinto is the lone unanimous choice on the All-NCHC teams. The sophomore from Franklin Square, N.Y., won the scoring title in the conference with 15 goals and 28 points, both leading the league. He also paced the NCHC in multi-point games (11), power play goals (7), power play points (13) and faceoff win percentage (.620). The Ottawa Senators draft pick has placed himself squarely in the mix for Hobey Baker Award consideration with 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points, tied for fifth-most in the NCAA.

Scheel has been consistent in net for North Dakota, pacing the conference in wins (16), goals against average (1.80) and shutouts (4) while posting a .929 save percentage so far this season. The junior from Lakewood, Ohio is a two-time NCHC Player of the Month and last month earned AHCA National Goalie of the Month accolades for a February that saw him go 4-0-0 with a 1.01 GAA and a .960 save percentage. He is UND’s current leader in career GAA (2.00) and is in the top ten in wins (48). Scheel was an honorable mention selection last season.

Bernard-Docker picks up his first All-NCHC honor following a junior season that has seen him post 15 points with a pair of goals and 13 assists this season. Another draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, the Canmore, Alberta native collected 24 blocked shots and had a +15 plus/minus rating, tied for second in the NCHC.

Adams has been a mainstay on UND’s top line the past two seasons and has generated 52 points in those two years combined. Last year, the Brighton, Mich., native scored 12 goals and added 16 assists to nearly triple his career output. He’s maintained the pace this year, collecting 24 points with nine goals and 15 assists. A draft pick of the New York Islanders, Adams has five power play goals this season and 10 power play points. He has points in eight of his last 10 games with a dozen points (4-8--12) in that span.

The Fighting Hawks, back-to-back NCHC regular season champions, will host the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. This season, the tournament will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament beginning Mar. 12 and running through Mar. 16. Top-seed UND draws eighth-seeded Miami for a Friday evening affair at 7:37 p.m. on MidcoSN and nchc.tv

