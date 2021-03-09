SD governor to sign ban on transgender girls, women in female sports

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign a bill to ban transgender girls and women

from participating in female sports leagues, but the federal court will likely decide if the rule ultimately takes effect in the state.

The High School Athletics Association says the bill passed by the State Senate addresses a situation that currently does not exist in

South Dakota.

Proponents say it’s a way to promote fairness in women’s sports, but opponents say it’s a political statement that could drag the

state into a legal battle.

