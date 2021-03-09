Advertisement

SD governor to sign ban on transgender girls, women in female sports

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign a bill to ban transgender girls and women

from participating in female sports leagues, but the federal court will likely decide if the rule ultimately takes effect in the state.

The High School Athletics Association says the bill passed by the State Senate addresses a situation that currently does not exist in

South Dakota.

Proponents say it’s a way to promote fairness in women’s sports, but opponents say it’s a political statement that could drag the

state into a legal battle.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Fire department destroyed
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

Zebra mussels found in moss balls at ND pet stores
Man pleads guilty to lying about 2014 death of ND oil field worker
Fargo woman wanted in Morton county check-cashing case
ND lawmakers relaxing face mask rules in House, Senate chambers