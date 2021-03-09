NDSU Women Fall to South Dakota in Summit League Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team dropped an 81-55 decision to South Dakota Monday afternoon in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals.

NDSU dropped to 15-9 on the year, while South Dakota improved to 18-5. The second-seeded Coyotes will face eighth-seeded Omaha in the Summit League Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

Reneya Hopkins led the Bison with 13 points, while Kadie Deaton chipped in 10. Ryan Cobbins had eight points, while Heaven Hamling and Michelle Gaislerova each had seven. Liv Korngable led four Coyotes in double figures with 20 points. Emily Dietz had a game-high six rebounds, while Hopkins and Cobbins each had five.

The Bison were 19-of-56 (33.9%) from the floor and 3-of-15 from 3-point range, after hitting 10 long balls in the quarterfinals on Sunday. South Dakota was 27-of-52 (51.9%) from the field and 7-of-17 (41.2%) from downtown. NDSU was 14-of-20 at the free throw line, while the Coyotes were 20-of-25 at the charity stripe. South Dakota took advantage of 14 NDSU turnovers, having a 17-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Hopkins started the game with a 3-pointer, but South Dakota answered with an 8-0 run. NDSU responded with a 7-2 run to tie the game at 10-10 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. The Coyotes scored the final nine points of the first quarter and turned that into a 28-8 run that lasted until the 1:40 mark of the first half, as the Yotes took a 42-26 lead into halftime. An early 7-1 NDSU run cut the lead to 13 with 8:01 to play in the third quarter, but the Coyotes responded with a 9-2 run that put the game away.

