NDSU investigating two decals promoting hate group found at Minard Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU is investigating the placements of two extremist decals promoting a hate group found on doors at Minard Hall early Monday morning.

In an email to students on March 8, officials say the decals were found at 8:30 a.m., and within 15 minutes were taken down. Officials say the NDSU Equity Office is investigating.

NDSU policy does not allow discrimination or the placement of material on campus property, the email states.

The decals mark a string of recent racially charged incidents on NDSU’s campus.

NDSU states they are committed to providing a safe and non-discriminatory learning, living and working environment for all members of the university.

