Advertisement

NDSU investigating two decals promoting hate group found at Minard Hall

NDSU
NDSU(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU is investigating the placements of two extremist decals promoting a hate group found on doors at Minard Hall early Monday morning.

In an email to students on March 8, officials say the decals were found at 8:30 a.m., and within 15 minutes were taken down. Officials say the NDSU Equity Office is investigating.

NDSU policy does not allow discrimination or the placement of material on campus property, the email states.

The decals mark a string of recent racially charged incidents on NDSU’s campus.

NDSU states they are committed to providing a safe and non-discriminatory learning, living and working environment for all members of the university.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Fire department destroyed
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

Clay County Public Health is accepting walk-ins for its vaccine clinic being held today.
Clay County Public Health accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine
As Spring Break approaches, many families wonder if they can travel out of the state and if...
FM Metro schools discuss Spring Break plans
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine eligibility expanding in Minnesota
Weather - Valley Today - March 9
Weather - Valley Today - March 9