ND lawmakers relaxing face mask rules in House, Senate chambers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota legislators are relaxing a requirement for lawmakers to wear masks in House and Senate chambers.

The State Senate and State House have now both passed rules that no longer require lawmakers to wear masks while in the chambers, but would require guests in the chambers to still wear masks.

Lawmakers and visitors will have temperature screenings upon entering the building and rapid testing will still be available every morning.

