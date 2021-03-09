Mask mandate is lifted in Grand Forks County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Joel Walz announced today that he will be lifting the mask mandate in Grand Forks County. This took effect today with masking rules now being passed along to business owners.

“I think it’s completely disrespectful to people who are immune-compromised and elderly.” said Manya Chaturvedi, a University of North Dakota student. “Personally, I would really want to enforce a mask mandate.”

Dr. Walz made the decision citing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers and the continued distribution of the vaccine.

“Lifting the mask mandate removes the enforcement mechanism, but in no way diminishes the usefulness of masking as an additional tool to mitigate COVID-19.” said Dr. Walz in a press release.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski also commented on the mask mandate being lifted, saying that the mask ruling is now in the hands of busniesses.

“It is important to respect the right of businesses to their own masking policies moving forward.” said Mayor Bochenski in a joint-press release with Dr. Walz.

One downtown business owner said that she doesn’t even know if she can impose a mask mandate in her own store.

