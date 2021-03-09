Man pleads guilty to lying about 2014 death of ND oil field worker

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of lying to investigators about the 2014 death of an oil field worker in North

Dakota has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Stephan Reisinger, of Kalispell, Montant, was charged with obstructing an occupational safety and health administration

proceeding stemming from the death of 28-year-old Dustin Payne on the job in Williston.

Payne was welding inside a tank that had not been properly cleaned and vented, as required by federal law.

The welding equipment ignited vapors, causing an explosion.

The plea agreement says Reisinger made false statements about his knowledge of the chemicals that were in the tank.

The company previously pleaded guilty to charges related to Payne’s death and was fined more than two million dollars.

