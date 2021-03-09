Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to lying about 2014 death of ND oil field worker

(KOSA)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of lying to investigators about the 2014 death of an oil field worker in North

Dakota has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Stephan Reisinger, of Kalispell, Montant, was charged with obstructing an occupational safety and health administration

proceeding stemming from the death of 28-year-old Dustin Payne on the job in Williston.

Payne was welding inside a tank that had not been properly cleaned and vented, as required by federal law.

The welding equipment ignited vapors, causing an explosion.

The plea agreement says Reisinger made false statements about his knowledge of the chemicals that were in the tank.

The company previously pleaded guilty to charges related to Payne’s death and was fined more than two million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Fire department destroyed
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

Zebra mussels found in moss balls at ND pet stores
SD governor to sign ban on transgender girls, women in female sports
Fargo woman wanted in Morton county check-cashing case
ND lawmakers relaxing face mask rules in House, Senate chambers