Man charged with five felony counts after chase in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 30-year-old Brice Gamboa of Grand Forks has been officially charged after a chase with police in a stolen vehicle on March 4th. Gamboa has been charged with reckless endangerment, theft, two drug charges and fleeing a peace officer, all of which are felonies.

Grand Forks Police say just after 6pm on March 4th, they tried pulling over Gamboa on a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle. Police say Gamboa pulled into the Cenex parking lot on South 20th St. but then sped away. Police say during the pursuit, Gamboa crashed into another vehicle at 24th & South Washington St. but kept on driving.

Police were eventually able to stop Gamboa using a PIT maneuver in the 2700 block of 24th Ave. S. and took him into custody.

Gamboa has also been charged with duty in accident involving death or injury, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident, which are all misdemeanors.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.