How long is too long to serve?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are working on a bill that would limit how long they can hold positions in the state legislature.

H.C.R. 3036 calls for state lawmakers to be capped at 16 years of service in the legislative assembly, and the governor be held to eight years in his or her office.

“My constituents, they bring up the fact that they believe we should have term limits to let fresh people get in with fresh ideas. It’s kind of like a grapevine. You have to trim it back every so often for it to bear the best fruit,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Opposers to the bill argue constituents can vote out their representatives if they think they’re ineffective.

