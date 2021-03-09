Governor Burgum receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The Governor received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s drive-through vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum also received her first dose. A second dose will be required after 28 days for full effectiveness.

“We’re grateful to be able to do our part today now that the Phase 1C priority group, including government workers, is eligible,” Burgum said.

All counties in North Dakota have at least one health care provider vaccinating in the Phase 1C priority group.

Phase 1C includes essential workers not previously vaccinated and people with one underlying health condition. Approximately 57 percent of North Dakotans are considered essential workers, as defined by the federal government’s Cybersecurity and Energy Infrastructure Agency.

