Fire crews responding to deck fire in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is responding to a deck fire at a home on the city’s south side.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for an active fire in the 5300 block of University Drive South in Fargo.

Initial reports indicated people were using a garden hose to put out the flames. The first firefighters on scene report smoke coming from the back of the home.

Valley News Live has a crew on the way and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.