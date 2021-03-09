Advertisement

Fire crews responding to deck fire in south Fargo

Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.
Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is responding to a deck fire at a home on the city’s south side.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for an active fire in the 5300 block of University Drive South in Fargo.

Initial reports indicated people were using a garden hose to put out the flames. The first firefighters on scene report smoke coming from the back of the home.

Valley News Live has a crew on the way and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Fire department destroyed
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

City of Bismarck
Bismarck Named 2nd Happiest City In US, Mayor Bakken Shares Why
Vaccination needles
Clay County Public Health expanding vaccine groups
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday,...
Governor Burgum receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Residents at long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine.
85% of long-term care residents in ND fully vaccinated