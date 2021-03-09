Fargo woman wanted in Morton county check-cashing case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is wanted out in western North Dakota for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks

from a Mandan business.

Police allege 31-year-old Lolita Evans cashed more than $36,000 in checks from the business between February and October of

last year, and took an additional $6800 from the business, and used it to pay student loans.

Officers say the fraudulent checks were deposited to a bank in Glen Ullin.

Evans is charged with forgery, theft of property, and 19 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying informaiton

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.