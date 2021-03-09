Fargo-Moorhead area schools release spring break plans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we get closer to spring break, you may be looking to plan a vacation with your family.

Questions may come to mind regarding travel plans during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially if you have children in school. Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead Area Public Schools all have different sets of guidelines and spring break dates.

FPS spring break goes from March 15 to March 19 and the school goes by Fargo Cass Public Health and North Dakota Department of Health’s guidelines.

Currently, there are no quarantine requirements when returning from travel, however It is recommended to get tested and monitor your health when you get back.

West Fargo Public Schools do not have an extended spring break, but everyone is off on Friday, March 19.

WFPS also follows the North Dakota Department of Health guidelines, listed above.

Moorhead Public Schools spring break goes from March 29 through April 2, and that school district leaves it up to the family but refers to the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines.

These guidelines discourage out of state travel and if families do, they recommend a 14-day quarantine when you come back and a completed COVID-19 test within three to five days when returning.

