Fargo Diocese agrees with stance on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On March 2nd, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, as well as chairman of the USCCD’s Committee of Pro-Life Activities Archbishop Josheph F. Naumann, issued the following statement on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine:

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines.

“Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production.  The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.[1] However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.

“While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”

On Tuesday, Paul Braun with the Fargo Diocese says their position is the same, based on the statement put out from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Braun adds the USCCB statement speaks well for the Fargo Diocese, especially this part: “While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”

