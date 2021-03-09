Fargo Cass Public Health to Invite Phase 1C Priority Groups to Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) is now inviting people in Phase 1C priority groups to upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Phase 1C, as defined by the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, includes essential workers and people age 16 - 64 at increased risk for COVID-19. Individuals in Phase 1C priority groups who would like to receive a vaccine clinic invitation from FCPH should complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1C Contact Form.

Phase 1C encompasses an estimated 165,000 individuals across North Dakota and includes the following, in order of priority:

· National Guard, not previously covered

· Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers

· Public safety answering points (911)

· Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

· Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

· Free standing clinical laundries

· Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

· Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

· Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

· Information Technology

· All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Residents in previously eligible priority groups who would like to receive the vaccine are also encouraged to share their contact information with FCPH, either by phone at 701.298.6951 or through the online COVID-19 Vaccine Resident Contact Form. FCPH will continue to prioritize vaccine clinic invitations for residents in previously eligible priority groups as contact information is submitted.

