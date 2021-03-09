Advertisement

Clay County Public Health expanding vaccine groups

Vaccination needles
Vaccination needles(WRDW)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is accepting more people to its upcoming vaccine clinic that will be held Wednesday.

New individuals eligible for the vaccine as of Wednesday in phase 1B tier 2:

  • People age 18 years and older with sickle cell, down syndrome, active cancer treatment, immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions
  • People age 18 years and older with rare conditions or rare disabilities that put them at higher risk (e.g. muscular dystrophy)

CCPH is also accepting the following to receive the vaccine:

  • 65 years and older
  • Caregivers (Paid or unpaid who take care of someone with complex medical needs)
  • E-12 School Staff
  • Childcare Workers

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Hjemkomst Center from 1:00-4:00 p.m. You can register by clicking here or you can call 218-299-7204.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Fire department destroyed
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

City of Bismarck
Bismarck Named 2nd Happiest City In US, Mayor Bakken Shares Why
Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.
Fire crews responding to deck fire in south Fargo
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday,...
Governor Burgum receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Residents at long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine.
85% of long-term care residents in ND fully vaccinated