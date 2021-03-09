Clay County Public Health expanding vaccine groups

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is accepting more people to its upcoming vaccine clinic that will be held Wednesday.

New individuals eligible for the vaccine as of Wednesday in phase 1B tier 2:

People age 18 years and older with sickle cell, down syndrome, active cancer treatment, immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions

People age 18 years and older with rare conditions or rare disabilities that put them at higher risk (e.g. muscular dystrophy)

CCPH is also accepting the following to receive the vaccine:

65 years and older

Caregivers (Paid or unpaid who take care of someone with complex medical needs)



E-12 School Staff



Childcare Workers



The vaccine clinic will be held at the Hjemkomst Center from 1:00-4:00 p.m. You can register by clicking here or you can call 218-299-7204.

