Clay County Public Health accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is accepting walk-ins for its vaccine clinic being held today.
The following groups of people will be accepted:
-Over the age of 65
-Caregivers of those with complex medical needs (paid and unpaid caregivers)
-Any E-12 staff
-Childcare Providers
The clinic will be held until 1:00 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center. CCPH says to call 218-299-7204 if you have any questions.
