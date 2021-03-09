Advertisement

Clay County Public Health accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

Clay County Public Health is accepting walk-ins for its vaccine clinic being held today.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is accepting walk-ins for its vaccine clinic being held today.

The following groups of people will be accepted:

-Over the age of 65

-Caregivers of those with complex medical needs (paid and unpaid caregivers)

-Any E-12 staff

-Childcare Providers

The clinic will be held until 1:00 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center. CCPH says to call 218-299-7204 if you have any questions.

