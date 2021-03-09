Bison Storm Back to Beat South Dakota, Advance to Summit League Championship Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (gobison.com) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team closed the game with a 22-9 run over the final 6:50 to edge South Dakota, 79-75, in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament on Monday night inside the Sanford Pentagon. The third-seeded Bison advance to play No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in the championship game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. South Dakota, the No. 2 seed in the tourney, led 66-57 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Jarius Cook drilled a three-pointer for the Bison, and then Rocky Kreuser (10) and Sam Griesel (9) combined to score the final 19 points of the game for NDSU. Kreuser finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Griesel had 16 points, and Tyree Eady added 14 for the Bison. Griesel and Eady both registered three assists.

The Bison made just 3-of-14 from three-point range in the game, but shot 44 percent overall. South Dakota shot 54 percent and made 8-of-18 from beyond the arc. South Dakota led 40-32 at halftime after shooting 62 percent in the opening period. USD’s Stanley Umude led all players with 23 points in the game. Tuesday will be the fifth Summit League Tournament championship game appearance in head coach David Richman’s seven-year tenure. The Bison have now advanced to the title game seven times in the past nine seasons.

