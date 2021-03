BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismarck was voted the 2nd Happiest City in the country. What is the key to his resident’s satisfaction? Plus, Sen. Hoeven released a letter regarding federal funds to metros. Mayor Bakken lays out the details.

Bakken 3-9 Bismarck was voted the 2nd Happiest City in the country. What is the key to his resident's satisfaction? Plus, Sen. Hoeven released a letter regarding federal funds to metros. Mayor Bakken lays out the details. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.