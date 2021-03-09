85% of long-term care residents in ND fully vaccinated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With more than 85% of North Dakota’s long-term care residents now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Governor Doug Burgum announced Tuesday that the state will shift from state-driven guidance to locally-driven decisions in basic care and assisted living facilities.

More than 90% of long-term care residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state says over 85% of residents and 49% of staff have received both doses.

This progress means two of the Governor’s executive orders will expire on Friday, March 12, which among other things, required assisted living facilities and basic care facilities to conduct routine COVID-19 testing of residents and staff. Those facilities are still strongly encouraged to collaborate with the state’s Vulnerable Population Protection Plan (VP3) team and follow the continuing recommendations on testing, service and visitation in accordance with standards of practice issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state will provide rapid testing supplies to the facilities free of charge, to help keep residents, staff and visitors safe by identifying asymptomatic cases to further curb the spread of COVID-19. North Dakota has approximately 2 million rapid antigen tests readily available.

State Health Officer Dirk Wilke noted that those who didn’t get vaccinated can and are encouraged to still get vaccinated as the state moves into Phase 1C.

“If you were in Phase 1A or 1B of the vaccine prioritization and didn’t get vaccinated, you didn’t lose your turn. We encourage unvaccinated health care workers to seek out one of the three vaccines now available to protect themselves and the individuals in their care,” Wilke said.

For more information on North Dakota’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.

