Advertisement

100 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 100 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,449 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 37 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.22 percent.

There are now 576 active cases in North Dakota, with 19 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Dolan mugshot
Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
Fire department destroyed
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Grand Forks mask mandate rescinded
car crash file
Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
1,641 new Covid cases, 140 deaths in Minnesota
Fargo Diocese agrees with stance on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Beginning March 9, Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) will invite individuals in Phase 1C priority...
Fargo Cass Public Health to Invite Phase 1C Priority Groups to Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
NDSU
NDSU investigating two decals promoting hate group found at Minard Hall