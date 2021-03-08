Victims in double fatal crash near Anamoose identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified three people involved in a crash that killed two people near Anamoose, ND on March 4.

Authorities say 49-year-old Julia Aultman and 55-year-old Patrick Hugi, both of Martin, ND, died in the crash. Jordan Timm, a 30-year-old from Harvey, ND, was injured.

The Highway Patrol says Timm was traveling northwest toward Anamoose on Highway 52 when he entered the opposite lane to pass a semi-truck on the two-lane highway. Timm hit Aultman’s vehicle head-on. The Ford F-150 that Timm was driving spun out and came to rest on the highway. The minivan being driven by Aultman rolled into the ditch and came to rest on its side.

Timm was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot for his injuries. Aultman and Hugi were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation and charges may be possible.

