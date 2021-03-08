Vaccine supply, eligible groups growing in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to North Dakota is growing, and starting this week, so is the number of people eligible.

Thrifty white opened up appointments to those in category 1C today, with Fargo Cass Public Health and Grand Forks Public Health following close behind.

After days of un-filled appointments open solely to North Dakotans in categories 1A and 1B, Thrifty White Pharmacy said they knew they had to move on and open up further.

“So, we can really try and extend that vaccine beyond the health system side and make sure that they can get it right in their local communities,” Jeremy Faulks, Thrifty White’s Director of Specialty Pharmacy said.

Faulks says between Minnesota and North Dakota, Thrifty White gets between 11,000 and 15,000 vaccine doses per week, which is more than five times the amount Essentia and Sanford receive.

“Our allocation from the state hasn’t increased at triple folds for the amount of patients that we get to take care of,” Melodi Krank, Sanford Health’s Senior Nursing Director said. Krank added Sanford has been receiving around 1,000 doses every three weeks, meanwhile Essentia Health says they receive around 1,200 every three weeks.

So, while it may be frustrating for many patients of the two healthcare systems to watch other facilities further open up and vaccinate more people, both Sanford and Essentia say they aren’t holding vaccine back. Rather, there are just a lot of people to give it to.

“In that phase 1B alone in Essentia in North Dakota, we had over 10,000 patients and that’s a lot for us when we’re only receiving vaccine once every three weeks,” Kelsey Nefzger, Essentia Health’s Immunization Program Manager said.

“We don’t want to invite more people than we have doses for,” Krank said.

Both Krank and Nefzger added that fighting COVID-19 isn’t about ‘us vs. them.’

“We just want people to get vaccinated whenever and wherever you can get vaccinated,” Nefzger said.

The good news: Both Sanford and Essentia say their allocations should nearly triple starting next week.

And while Essentia says they are planning to move into category 1C next week, Sanford says they’re not quite there yet.

Both added while it’s hard to know how many thousands there are left to vaccinate, like the federal government, they are hopeful everyone in North Dakota will have been given the opportunity to get vaccinated by the end of May.

Thrifty White has appointments available for scheduling online in Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks, Rugby, Linton and Lisbon. To be eligible, you must also live, work, receive primary care or go to school in North Dakota. You can look for available appointments by clicking here.

For vaccination questions or to schedule a vaccination at Essentia Health, you can call 833-494-0836. You are not required to have been a former Essentia patient.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.