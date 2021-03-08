Advertisement

Two hurt, two cars totaled in crash involving MN State Patrol vehicle

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two elderly Minnesotans and a state trooper are hurt, after a crash involving the squad car on an emergency run.

It happened yesterday afternoon in Hanley Falls, in southwestern Minnesota.

The state patrol says an 88-year-old man failed to yield to a police car with its emergency lights on, at an intersection of two county roads.

The front of the squad hit the passenger side of the man’s SUV. Both he and his 83-year-old passenger are being treated for serious injuries.

The trooper wasn’t badly hurt, both cars are totaled.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minn. woman seriously hurt while riding horse, asking drivers to use caution
fire graphic
UPDATE: Home considered a total loss following a fire
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
National Anthem
Woman Sings National Anthem at ND Capitol
Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic

Latest News

Fire damages mobile home in Minot
Fire department destroyed
Saturday hours available for Minnesotans with expiring licenses
Troop 30056 sell their cookies at the West Acres Mall in Fargo, ND.
Fargo Girl Scouts adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic