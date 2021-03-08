Two hurt, two cars totaled in crash involving MN State Patrol vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two elderly Minnesotans and a state trooper are hurt, after a crash involving the squad car on an emergency run.

It happened yesterday afternoon in Hanley Falls, in southwestern Minnesota.

The state patrol says an 88-year-old man failed to yield to a police car with its emergency lights on, at an intersection of two county roads.

The front of the squad hit the passenger side of the man’s SUV. Both he and his 83-year-old passenger are being treated for serious injuries.

The trooper wasn’t badly hurt, both cars are totaled.

