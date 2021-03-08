Advertisement

Strong start, but hardly a vaccine victory in North Dakota

Older residents and health care workers have kick-started the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North Dakota. But many health officials worry that turning out younger and healthier adults will be a more difficult chore(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Older residents and health care workers have kick-started the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North Dakota. But many health officials worry that turning out younger and healthier adults will be a more difficult chore.

The state has started soft selling via social media and word of mouth emphasizing the safety of the vaccine and the importance of a strong turnout in thwarting the virus.

Molly Howell, the North Dakota Department of Health immunization program director, says the campaign will be ramped up once more vaccine is available and more people become eligible for shots. She says they will focus on dispelling a wide variety of misinformation about vaccines and taking politics out of the equation.

