Senate passes “Faithless Electors” Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate passed a slightly altered version of the House’s “Faithless Electors” bill.

A “faithless elector” is when one of North Dakota’s electoral college votes goes the candidate that didn’t win the election.

So far, North Dakota doesn’t require the votes be cast to the winner of the state’s election.

This bill would require all votes go to the winner.

“This process for electing the President and Vice President has been the law of the United States since 1804. [This bill] creates a method for ensuring that electors vote as they have pledged,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

This bill arose after the United States Supreme Court allowed states to punish voters who go against their state’s election results.

This bill doesn’t carry any punishments, rather the elector would be replaced.

