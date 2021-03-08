Advertisement

Senate passes “Faithless Electors” Bill

“Faithless Electors” Bill
“Faithless Electors” Bill(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate passed a slightly altered version of the House’s “Faithless Electors” bill.

A “faithless elector” is when one of North Dakota’s electoral college votes goes the candidate that didn’t win the election.

So far, North Dakota doesn’t require the votes be cast to the winner of the state’s election.

This bill would require all votes go to the winner.

“This process for electing the President and Vice President has been the law of the United States since 1804. [This bill] creates a method for ensuring that electors vote as they have pledged,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

This bill arose after the United States Supreme Court allowed states to punish voters who go against their state’s election results.

This bill doesn’t carry any punishments, rather the elector would be replaced.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minn. woman seriously hurt while riding horse, asking drivers to use caution
fire graphic
UPDATE: Home considered a total loss following a fire
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
National Anthem
Woman Sings National Anthem at ND Capitol
Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic

Latest News

Col. Mitch Johnson
National Guard wing dubbed ‘Happy Hooligans’ has new leader
Older residents and health care workers have kick-started the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North...
Strong start, but hardly a vaccine victory in North Dakota
B-52
B-52s from Minot fly over Middle East in ongoing tensions with Iran
School survey
Student feedback wanted about learning during COVID-19