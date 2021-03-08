Saturday hours available for Minnesotans with expiring licenses

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that expire as COVID-19 extensions end now have the option to renew online or in person.

Minnesotans must renew in-person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card, or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card.

You can pre-apply online here which will reduce the time spent in the office.

Exam stations accept renewal applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required.

The following stations are open each Saturday from now through March 27 to serve MInnesotans who received extensions and need to renew their expiring driver’s license.

Hours are subject to change, so Minnesotans should check the locations page before visiting their exam station on Saturday.

Anoka Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)





Downtown St. Paul Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Arden Hills Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)





Eagan Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)





Hastings Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Plymouth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)





Rochester Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Austin Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Mankato Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Detroit Lakes Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Cloud Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Duluth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Virginia Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)





Bemidji Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)

The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online at drive.mn.gov.

This option is available for standard driver’s license or ID card renewals that do not require name, address, signature, or driver’s license number changes.

A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete.

