Officials discuss possibly dropping mask mandate

Fargo, West Fargo and Grand Forks representatives are discussing the possibility of dropping the mask mandate.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cities of Grand Forks, Fargo and West Fargo continues to have the talk about whether they should keep the mask mandate.

Dr. Joel Walz from Altru in Grand Forks says the decision about the mask mandate should be released today.

Mayor Tim Mahoney of Fargo says that with the county moving to vaccinate patients in Phase 1C, the mask mandate is set to expire on March 22nd.

A West Fargo Representative says the discussion about their Mask Strategy will be brought up on their March 15th Commission meeting.

