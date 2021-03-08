Advertisement

National Guard wing dubbed ‘Happy Hooligans’ has new leader

Col. Mitch Johnson
Col. Mitch Johnson(ND National Guard)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing based in Fargo has a new commander.

Col. Mitch Johnson officially took over command of the unit known as the “Happy Hooligans” during a ceremony held at the base on Saturday. He replaces Col. Darrin Anderson, who will remain with the National Guard as assistant adjutant general.

Johnson began his career in the U.S. Air Force when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1997 from the ROTC Detachment 400 at Michigan Technological University. He served in multiple flying assignments with the Air Force. Johnson commanded the 119th Operations Group and was the vice commander of the 119th Wing prior to assuming command.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minn. woman seriously hurt while riding horse, asking drivers to use caution
fire graphic
UPDATE: Home considered a total loss following a fire
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
National Anthem
Woman Sings National Anthem at ND Capitol
Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic

Latest News

Older residents and health care workers have kick-started the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North...
Strong start, but hardly a vaccine victory in North Dakota
“Faithless Electors” Bill
Senate passes “Faithless Electors” Bill
B-52
B-52s from Minot fly over Middle East in ongoing tensions with Iran
School survey
Student feedback wanted about learning during COVID-19