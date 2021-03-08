Mask mandate could end in Grand Forks Monday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 14 days of low COVID-19 numbers across the state, the City of Grand Forks could see their mask mandate end Monday, March 8.

Altru Health System’s Family Medicine Doctor Dr. Joel Walz says that the COVID-19 numbers have declined “very nicely” over the last 14 days.

Dr. Walz says this is enough to expire the mask mandate later this morning.

Dr. Walz uses the Grand Forks COVID-19 Data Dashboard for references.

Green is the color needed to expire the mandate, if the color is red, the mask mandate would stay in place.

COVID-19 variants are still causes a concern, so staff is continuing to keep a close eye on them.

However, with the potential of the mask mandate dropped, everyone should still remember that the COVID-19 pandemic still exists.

“I don’t want to send a message that it is not important to wear a mask,” said Dr. Walz. “We have just reached a level where an official order with infraction penalties doesn’t need to happen. We still need to be cautious and smart.”

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is also indicating that he will allow the city’s mask mandate to expire on March 22.

Mayor Mahoney says if the city can get through Phase 1B vaccinations, the data will show that the mask mandate will not need to extend.

