Grand Forks expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 1C
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru have moved to Phase 1C of the North Dakota Department of Health plan
Appointments for vaccination this week are open.
Those who fit into Phase 1C, who are interested in receiving the vaccine, are encouraged to fill out the questionnaire here or can call (701) 780-6358 to be included on the waitlist.
Those in Phase 1C include the following:
- National Guard, not previously covered
- Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)
- Public safety answering points (911)
- Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
- Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A
- Freestanding clinical laundries
- Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
- Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
- Information Technology
- All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are currently vaccinating all Tiers of Phase 1B.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.