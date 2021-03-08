Grand Forks expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 1C

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru have moved to Phase 1C of the North Dakota Department of Health plan

Appointments for vaccination this week are open.

Those who fit into Phase 1C, who are interested in receiving the vaccine, are encouraged to fill out the questionnaire here or can call (701) 780-6358 to be included on the waitlist.

Those in Phase 1C include the following:

National Guard, not previously covered

Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Freestanding clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information Technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are currently vaccinating all Tiers of Phase 1B.

