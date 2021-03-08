Former MN deputy charged again for sex crimes against minor

BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A former Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged again for sex crimes against a teen boy at a summer camp.

33-year-old Neil Dolan was originally charged with three felony counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, and one felony count of attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct. However, court records show as of March 8, all but the attempted sexual conduct has been dismissed.

Dolan pleaded guilty to the attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct in February 2021, and was convicted March 8. Court records show he will spend the next 24 months in prison.

Dolan faced similar charges in 2019 after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received a complaint from the Bagley Police Chief over concerns about the behavior of a deputy toward a child.

A BCA agent interviewed a 15-year-old who told the investigator that on the last day of school in 2017, School Resource Officer Dolan had engaged in sexual penetration with the victim in Dolan’s office at Bagley High.

Court documents obtained by Valley News Live today show the new allegations stem from Dolan’s time as Many Point Scout Camp’s Director in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Documents say a 17-year-old boy, who worked at the camp under Dolan’s supervision, told investigators Dolan touched the teen’s genital area while the teen was driving, attempted to rape the teen in a tent and forced the teen to grab Dolan’s genitals.

The following summer, the teen told investigators Dolan pushed the boy onto a bed and pinned the victim’s hands down. Documents say Dolan then grabbed the teen’s genitals without the boy’s consent. Documents say Dolan also forced the victim to submit to sexual contact against his will in the summer of 2018.

Dolan will get credit for five days already served in jail.

