Fire department destroyed
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small-town North Dakota fire department lost its building and most of its trucks after a weekend fire.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in Glenburn, which is in Renville County along the Canadian Border.
Firefighters say they lost a large pumper truck, a tanker, three grass fire units, and a rescue truck.
They are still trying to determine what started the fire
