Fire department destroyed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small-town North Dakota fire department lost its building and most of its trucks after a weekend fire.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in Glenburn, which is in Renville County along the Canadian Border.

Firefighters say they lost a large pumper truck, a tanker, three grass fire units, and a rescue truck.

They are still trying to determine what started the fire

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.