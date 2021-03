FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are keeping an eye out for hot spots at a mobile home park in Minot.

All four of the city’s fire stations had to be called in to stop the flames from one home from spreading.

The fire started around 5 p.m. yesterday (March 7th) in the southeast part of town.

There’s no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.

