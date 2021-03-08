Fargo Girl Scouts adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been roughly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic has started but many organizations have found a way to adapt and thrive during these times.

The Girls Scouts of America are one of those groups, who have found different ways for their scouts to earn awards and badges while selling their signature cookies. Troop 30056 in Fargo, ND have set up booths for them to sell at malls.

“Girl Scouts has basically been a savior, especially during this whole pandemic,” said Jenna Blanchette. “It helped me step out of my shell.”

There many options when it comes to their cookies, from the Tagalongs to the Samoas, people find their favorites over time.

“The Do-Si-Do’s. I know it’s more of an obscure one but it’s been my favorite for a really long time.” said Cora Melland.

In the end, being able to adapt to the circumstances is helping the scouts grow.

“It means a lot. These girls have been in scouts for nine years,” said Jill Foote, a parent who was there to assist them. “They’re very passionate about what they’re doing. It feels so good to have support from the community so they can go forth and become leaders.”

