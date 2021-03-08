Fargo Cass Public Health encourage Phase 1C group to share their information for vaccinations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As phase 1C prepares to get their vaccinations, Fargo Cass Public Health encourages individuals within this group to share their contact information with them.

Phase 1C includes essential workers and people of any age at increased risk for COVID-19.

Individuals in Phase 1C are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1C Contact Form.

Phase 1C encompasses an estimated 165,000 individuals across North Dakota and includes the following, in order of priority:

· National Guard, not previously covered

· Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers

· Public safety answering points (911)

· Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

· Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

· Free standing clinical laundries

· Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

· Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

· Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

· Information Technology

· All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Residents who have shared their contact information with FCPH for COVID-19 vaccine should check their email frequently, including spam and junk folders, for communication about upcoming vaccine clinics.

Additionally, if a resident has shared contact information with FCPH for COVID-19 vaccine but has received vaccine through another provider, they are encouraged to contact FCPH at (701) 298-6951 to update their information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.