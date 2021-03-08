Advertisement

28 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 28 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,449 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 7 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.00 percent.

There are now 578 active cases in North Dakota, with 22 patients hospitalized.

