Student feedback wanted about learning during COVID-19

School survey
School survey(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is looking for feedback from students about their learning experiences during COVID-19 by offering an online survey.

The survey is intended for public school students and their families in grades K-12.

It focuses on topics like in-person versus distance learning, whether students had reliable internet service and what tools they were provided by their schools.

The survey focuses on student experiences from August of last year through February.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the feedback is crucial to measure successes in public education and how they can improve.

“If things are going well with students and families, how do we make sure that that’s not lost, and as we return to non-pandemic educational times that we integrate those, we want to capture those, but we also want to see areas where we can improve,” said Baesler.

Baesler said the survey is brief and should take no longer than 15 minutes.

You can take the online survey here.

